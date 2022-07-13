Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

