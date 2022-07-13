Parallel Advisors LLC Has $43.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $43,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

