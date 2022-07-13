Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 7,806 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.14 and a 12-month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

