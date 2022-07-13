Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,803 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.