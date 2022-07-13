Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,373 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.57.

