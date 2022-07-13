Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 200,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

