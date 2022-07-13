PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Update

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PARK24 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKCOY remained flat at $$12.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. PARK24 has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

