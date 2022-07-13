Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.69. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

PTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Partner Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Partner Communications by 241.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

