Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 3.9%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 3,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 188,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.38.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter.
About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patria Investments (PAX)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.