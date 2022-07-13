Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 3.9%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 3,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 188,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.