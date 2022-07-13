Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $301,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $655,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.