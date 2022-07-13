Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. Sells 100,000 Shares

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 81,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.