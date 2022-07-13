PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Sells $32,700.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 133,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,919. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.