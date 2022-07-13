PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Sells $32,700.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 133,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,919. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

