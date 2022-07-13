Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $11.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 152669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

