PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 3.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

