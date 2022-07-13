Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.68

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 40249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,802.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88.
Persimmon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.
