Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMMY shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,802.00.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $42.52. 34,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,883. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $58.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.7061 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

