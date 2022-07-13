Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $342,968.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $342,968.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,131.71 or 0.99889478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00040300 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00025147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

