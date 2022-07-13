Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $97.99

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.99 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 86.25 ($1.03). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 87.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 515,716 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of £467.06 million and a P/E ratio of 321.48.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.