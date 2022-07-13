Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $247,002.78 and $16.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00209080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000258 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00499806 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,941,145 coins and its circulating supply is 436,680,709 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

