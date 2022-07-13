Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Viking Fund Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Viking Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.3% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

PXD stock opened at $210.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.03%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

