Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $91.09 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $91.09 million and $200,574.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00267795 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00076268 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,204,000 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

