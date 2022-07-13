Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 464 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

