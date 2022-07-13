Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 735 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after acquiring an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after buying an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after buying an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $148.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.45 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

