Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

