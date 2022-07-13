Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.
IVV opened at $382.76 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.57.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
