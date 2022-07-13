Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $132,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 663.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $304,119,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after buying an additional 479,083 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

