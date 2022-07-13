Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,384.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $139.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.12.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

