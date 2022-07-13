Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $412,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Shares of INTU opened at $385.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

