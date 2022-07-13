Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 31,427 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,427 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

