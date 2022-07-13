Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $279.39 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.02.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.50.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

