Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 663.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

