Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Sells 262 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04.

