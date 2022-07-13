Plasma Finance (PPAY) Hits Market Cap of $615,330.92

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $615,330.92 and $6,736.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091400 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00018190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00171316 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance

Plasma Finance Coin Trading

