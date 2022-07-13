Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.27

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.27 and traded as high as $25.00. Points.com shares last traded at $24.99, with a volume of 3,148 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Points.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Points.com Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Points.com during the first quarter valued at $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

