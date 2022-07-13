PolkaFoundry Hits Market Capitalization of $5.16 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $352,749.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

