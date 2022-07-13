Polkastarter (POLS) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.78 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $50.78 million and $24.86 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,721,432 coins. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

