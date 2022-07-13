Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400,000 shares, an increase of 5,094.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pontem by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 205,762 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Pontem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Pontem by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 288,812 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in Pontem by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 491,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pontem by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNTM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,918. Pontem has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

