PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Trading 4.4% Higher

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 2,036 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 570,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 247,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 87,070 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.