Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 287,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,251. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.