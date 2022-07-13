Project Pai Trading 17.3% Lower This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00061918 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,809,305,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,606,215,189 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

