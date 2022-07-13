Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
PGUUF remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.
About Prosegur Cash
