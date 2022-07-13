Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PGUUF remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Wednesday. Prosegur Cash has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash (Get Rating)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.