ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Up 0%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.26. Approximately 29,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OILK. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,507 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 564.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $604,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,614 shares during the last quarter.

