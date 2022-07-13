Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.61. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 20,559 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Protagenic Therapeutics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Protagenic Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound is PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

