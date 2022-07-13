ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PVN opened at GBX 73 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.45. The stock has a market cap of £169.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.50 ($0.90).

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. The fund invest in small and medium sized smaller companies. It does not invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

