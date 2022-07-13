ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from ProVen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON PVN opened at GBX 73 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.45. The stock has a market cap of £169.24 million and a PE ratio of 1,216.67. ProVen VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 67.50 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 75.50 ($0.90).
ProVen VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.