Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) fell 3.6% on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. The stock traded as low as $91.70 and last traded at $92.54. 23,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,659,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after purchasing an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after purchasing an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

