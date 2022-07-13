PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 1,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 15,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

