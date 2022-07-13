Public Mint (MINT) Price Hits $0.0160

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $3,314.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028108 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00008137 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,710,490 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

