Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

LUNG opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.15. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

