QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. 64,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,727. QBE Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

