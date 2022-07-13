Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.